Mets' Mark Canha: Day off Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Canha isn't starting Saturday against the Mariners.
Canha will get a breather after he went 3-for-8 with a homer, three RBI, two runs and a strikeout over the last two games. Travis Jankowski will start in left field and bat eighth.
