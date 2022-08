Canha went 3-for-5 with two homers and five RBI in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Phillies.

Canha came up clutch for the Mets on Sunday; he belted a game-tying, three-run shot in the seventh inning followed by a go-ahead, two-run homer in the ninth. After opening the month in a 4-for-25 (.160) skid, the 33-year-old has gone 11-for-25 (.440) with nine RBI over his last eight games. Canha's season slash line is up .275/.374/.410 with 25 extra-base hits and 47 RBI.