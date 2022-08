Canha went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI in Friday's 7-6 win over Colorado.

Canha ripped an RBI double in the sixth inning followed by a two-run double in the eighth. He was also hit by a pitch for the 16th time this season. Over his last 11 games, Canha has gone 14-for-34 (.412) with 10 extra-base hits and 12 RBI. He's slashing .277/.377/.417 with 50 RBI and 54 runs scored on the year.