Canha went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Thursday's win over the Giants.

He supplied the Mets with some insurance in the third inning, bringing home two runs with a two-out single. Canha hasn't missed a beat since spending a week on the COVID-19 injured list, and while he's still looking for his first extra-base hit this season, the 33-year-old outfielder is batting .379 with a .471 OBP and six RBI through eight games.