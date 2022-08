Canha went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 9-7 win over Atlanta.

Canha reached base three times in four plate appearances Wednesday, including via his 13th and 14th doubles of the season. Canha has garnered regular playing time despite New York's offseason additions and the fact he came into the night with a .212/.357/.273 slash line in August.