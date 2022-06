Canha went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Nationals.

Hitting leadoff against southpaw Patrick Corbin, Canha set the table in impressive fashion for a red-hot Mets offense. The veteran outfielder is on quite a roll himself, slashing .340/.400/.480 over his last 12 games with two homers, eight RBI and 13 runs.