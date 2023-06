Canha is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Canha will take a seat for the series finale after a stretch of four consecutive starts during which he went 5-for-14 with three doubles, a walk, four RBI, two runs and a stolen base. Mark Vientos will fill in for Canha at first base, the position that Canha has been seeing most of his playing time at of late with Pete Alonso (wrist) on the shelf.