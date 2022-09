Canha went 1-for-3 with one homer, four RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Marlins.

Canha increased the Mets' lead to eight with a grand slam off lefty reliever Andrew Nardi with two outs in the fourth. The outfielder is coming off a stretch with just two RBI in 12 games; however, the 33-year-old has been great overall in his last 21 games with a 1.057 OPS in 81 plate appearances.