Canha went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a stolen base, a walk and two total runs scored in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Brewers. He was also hit by a pitch.

Canha tied the game at 4-4 with his fifth-inning blast. He was plunked in the seventh and stole second. The 33-year-old had 17 homers and 12 steals in 2021, but he has just five long balls and one steal through 52 contests this season. The veteran outfielder is slashing .295/.378/.404 with 26 RBI, 30 runs scored and five doubles across 209 plate appearances, and he's held down a regular role as the starting left fielder.