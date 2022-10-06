Canha went 2-for-4 with a one homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's victory over the Nationals.

Canha kicked off the scoring for the Mets in the first inning, launching a three-run homer off Erick Fedde to score Yordan Alvarez and Daniel Vogelbach. The outfielder then led off the third inning with a single before coming around to score on a James McCann home run. It was Canha's seventh multi-hit game since the start of September and he's now recorded two hits in three of his last four, hitting .462 over that brief stretch to close the regular season.

