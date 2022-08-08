Canha isn't starting Monday against the Reds.
Canha started in left field in the final two games of the Mets' series with Atlanta over the weekend and went 1-for-6 with a double, three RBI, a walk and a strikeout. Considering that he's on the bench against a right-hander (Justin Dunn) on Monday and has now been excluded from the starting nine four out of the past five times the Mets have faced a righty, the righty-hitting Canha looks like he'll have to settle for the short side of a platoon in the outfield with the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin.