The Mets didn't activate Canha (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list prior to the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Giants, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Both Canha and Brandon Nimmo were placed on the COVID-19 IL on Friday, and Nimmo will be the first of the two to rejoin the 28-man active roster after clearing the final stages of MLB's testing protocols earlier Tuesday. Canha could theoretically clear the protocols within the next few hours to make himself available for the second game of the twin bill, but the Mets would likely wait until Wednesday to activate him in that scenario.