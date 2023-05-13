site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-mark-canha-not-in-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Mark Canha: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Canha will sit Saturday against the Nationals.
Canha hasn't been particularly productive at the plate this season, hitting .218/.294/.361 in 35 games. Jeff McNeil will move out to left field Saturday with Luis Guillorme starting at second base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read