Mets' Mark Canha: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Canha will sit Tuesday against Milwaukee.
Canha owns a .930 OPS over his last seven games, going hitless just once over that stretch. He'll rest his legs Tuesday, with Jeff McNeil starting in left field.
