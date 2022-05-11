site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Mark Canha: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Canha isn't starting Wednesday against the Nationals.
Canha has gone just 1-for-14 with three runs, an RBI, a walk and four strikeouts over his last four games. Jeff McNeil will shift to left field while Luis Guillorme starts at the keystone Wednesday.
