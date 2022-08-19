site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Mark Canha: Not starting Friday
Canha isn't starting Friday against the Phillies.
Canha is getting a breather after he went 4-for-6 with a home run, three doubles, three RBI and two runs over the last two games. Tyler Naquin will take his place in left field and bat seventh.
