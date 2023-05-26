site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Mark Canha: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Canha isn't starting Friday against the Rockies.
Canha is 3-for-10 across his last three games and will take a seat to begin Friday's contest. Tommy Pham will take Canha's place in left field and bat eighth.
