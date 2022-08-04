site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-mark-canha-on-bench-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Mark Canha: On bench Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Canha isn't starting Thursday against Atlanta.
Canha is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Wednesday. Tyler Naquin will take his place in left field and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 19 min read