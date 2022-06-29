site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Mark Canha: On bench Wednesday
Canha isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Canha will get a breather after he went 0-for-12 with an RBI and three strikeouts over the last three games. Ender Inciarte is taking over in left field and batting eighth.
