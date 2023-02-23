Canha revealed Wednesday that he had trouble maintaining his weight last season because of gastritis, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

Gastritis is inflammation of the stomach lining, a condition which made it "hard for me to get calories and be comfortable, so a lot of times I wouldn't eat very much because I was afraid of getting a stomachache," Canha said. The good news is the gastritis has subsided, allowing Canha to put some muscle back on during offseason workouts. The outfielder is hoping that the added bulk will lead to more power, with Canha having a goal of hitting 10 more home runs than the 13 he clubbed in 2022.