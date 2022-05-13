Canha went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Nationals.

Canha delivered a two-RBI single in the first inning and then followed that up with his second home run of the season in the ninth frame. He entered the game with only two hits across his last 20 at-bats while striking out at a 27.3 percent clip. However, Canha snapped out of the cold spell Thursday, and he is hitting .313/.376/.398 to go along with 12 RBI and 10 runs scored across 93 plate appearances on the campaign.