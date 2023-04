Canha went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Marlins.

Canha scored the first run of the game and drove in runs on a single in the fifth inning and a solo homer in the seventh. He has started in all three games for the Mets so far this season, twice in left field and once as the designated hitter. Even though he's 34 years old, there might be some upside here, particularly in the power department.