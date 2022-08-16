Canha is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Atlanta.

Canha seemed to have moved into a short-side platoon role in the outfield earlier this month following the team's acquisition of Tyler Naquin, but Canha had started in both of the Mets' last two games against right-handed pitching, going 3-for-8 with a double, an RBI and a run between the contests. Though he'll take a seat Tuesday against righty Charlie Morton, Canha seems to have at least temporarily reclaimed the primary left fielder job from Naquin.