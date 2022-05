Canha is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Canha turned in a pair of two-hit games in the first two contests of the series, but he'll get a breather for the series finale. With Canha on the bench, the Mets will roll out an outfield of Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte from left to right.