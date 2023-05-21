site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Mark Canha: Sitting Game 1
RotoWire Staff
Canha is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader at Cleveland.
Canha has a .235/.278/.373 slash line through 16 games in May and will hit the bench for Sunday's matinee. Jeff McNeill will move to left field while Eduardo Escobar receives a start at the keystone.
