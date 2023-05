Canha went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in a loss to the Tigers during the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

The 34-year-old took Joey Wentz deep in the second inning, one of three Mets homers in the matinee. Canha has struggled to get into a rhythm at the plate to begin the season, and after going 1-for-4 in the nightcap, he's slashing .229/.319/.385 through 29 games with three homers, two steals, 10 RBI and 14 runs.