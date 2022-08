Canha went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored in a 9-3 win over the Marlins on Sunday.

Canha joined in on the barrage of hits which ousted Marlins starter Pablo Lopez from the game. He racked up three singles while also swiping his second base of the year. Despite not hitting for much power, Canha has performed well out of the bottom of the Mets lineup this year and is slashing .271/.368/.380 on the season for his new team.