Canha will sit Friday against Atlanta.
The Mets' outfield got more crowded after the team added Tyler Naquin in late July, and it looks like that may be having a larger impact on Canha's playing time than previously expected. The last four games have all come against righties, and it's been Naquin to get the start in left field in three of them. Canha's .270/.366/.375 season slash line remains strong, and he's not in any sort of significant slump, but his fantasy appeal may take a hit if he continues to find himself on the bench several times a week.