Canha went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

The 34-year-old began the game on the bench, but after Starling Marte (neck) was forced to exit, Canha took over in left field in the bottom of the sixth inning and wound up providing a key two-run double in the top of the ninth. After a slow start to the season, he's batting .265 (9-for-34) over his last 10 games with a homer, both his steals on the year, four runs and four RBI.