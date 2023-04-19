site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Mark Canha: Takes seat Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Canha is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Dodgers, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Canha has gotten off to a slow start this season and is just 3-for-20 over his last six games. The Mets are going with Jeff McNeil in left field and Luis Guillorme at second base while Canha sits.
