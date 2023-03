Canha went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

Getting the start in left field and batting sixth, Canha collected his third double of the spring, although he has yet to go yard. The veteran outfielder has gone 12-for-48 (.250) in Grapefruit League action and is locked into a starting spot for the Mets.