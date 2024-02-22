Vasil is expected to open the season in the minors rather than compete for a rotation spot in the wake of the Kodai Senga (shoulder) injury, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns doesn't want to rush Vasil, Christian Scott and Dominic Hamel, preferring they receive more seasoning before they're considered for the big-league rotation. Vasil is the closest to the majors of the bunch, having finished 2023 at Triple-A Syracuse and posted a 4.65 ERA and 138:46 K:BB over 124 innings between there and Double-A Binghamton.