Alonso (hander) is expected to be activated from the injured list for Sunday's game versus Atlanta, or Monday should the game be postponed, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old didn't return from the injured list when first eligible Saturday, but he should be back in the lineup a day or two later. Alonso has been taking grounders and hitting off a pitching machine over the past few days and won't require a rehab assignment given his short time on the shelf.