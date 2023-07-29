Alonso went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Friday's 5-1 win over the Nationals.

After launching two homers against the Yankees on Tuesday, Alonso repeated the feat against a division rival, taking MacKenzie Gore deep in the fifth inning for a three-run shot before driving a Rico Garcia fastball over the wall in center field for two more runs in the seventh. Alonso's bat may have woken up too late to salvage the season for the Mets, but over his last eight games he's batting .400 (12-for-30) with seven extra-base hits (two doubles, a triple and four homers) and 11 RBI.