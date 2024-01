Alonso signed a one-year, $20.5 million contract with the Mets on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Alonso is in the final year of arbitration eligibility and saw his salary jump six million from 2023. He's proven to be one of the most consistent power producers across five full seasons in the majors, reaching 40 homers in each of the last two campaigns. Assuming he and the Mets don't agree to an extension, Alonso will hit free agency next offseason.