Mets' Pete Alonso: Belts 32nd homer

Alonso went 1-for-7 with a home run in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Giants.

Alonso broke up a 1-1 tie in the 16th inning with a solo shot off Williams Jerez. It was his second homer in as many games. Unfortunately, the Giants pulled off the win in the bottom of the frame. The 24-year-old slugger now has a team-leading 32 home runs, 72 RBI and 60 runs scored while slashing .268/.361/.613.

