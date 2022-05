Alonso went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 13-5 win over the Nationals.

He capped off the laugher by taking Josh Rogers deep in the eighth inning. Alonso has 13 homers on the year, two back of Mookie Betts for the National League lead, and he's batting a career-best .286 through 50 games with 29 runs and an NL-leading 47 RBI.