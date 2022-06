Alonso went 2-for-4 with a walk. a home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Angels.

His solo shot in the ninth inning of Los Angeles closer Raisel Iglesias gave the Mets an insurance run in a 4-1 win. Alonso has hit safely in seven straight starts, and over his last 15 games he's slashing .314/.431/.765 with seven of his 18 homers on the year.