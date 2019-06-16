Mets' Pete Alonso: Blasts 23rd homer

Alonso went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Cardinals.

Alonso got things started early for the Mets as he sent an 85-mph changeup from Michael Wacha to the third deck in left field. The 24-year-old rookie has a .263/.348/.610 slash line with 23 home runs and 53 RBI through 69 games.

