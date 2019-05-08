Alonso went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Padres.

The rookie again displayed a flair for the dramatic, as his ninth-inning blast off Adam Warren broke open a 5-5 tie. Alonso has cooled down a little, but he's still slashing .284/.362/.604 with 11 homers and 31 RBI through his first 36 big-league games.