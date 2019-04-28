Alonso went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Brewers.

The rookie continues to tear the cover off the ball. Alonso is slashing .309/.404/.681 through his first 26 games with nine homers and 24 RBI, and while at some point he'll have to make some adjustments, for now big-league pitchers haven't been able to find any holes in his swing.

