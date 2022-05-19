Alonso went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 11-4 victory versus the Cardinals.

Alonso gave the Mets a 3-2 lead with a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, and he homered with two runners aboard to break the game open in the eighth. The first baseman had knocked in only one run across his previous six games, but the big performance Wednesday moved him back into a tie for first in the league with 33 RBI on the campaign. Alonso also has nine homers and a .264/.339/.486 slash line over 168 plate appearances.