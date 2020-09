Alonso went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and two strikeouts in Sunday's win against the Phillies.

Alonso wasn't in the Mets' lineup Saturday, but the day off apparently served him well as he swatted three extra-base hits against the Phillies. The 25-year-old has largely struggled to begin the season, but he's now hit four home runs over his past four contests.