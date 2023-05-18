Alonso went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Wednesday in a 10-inning victory versus Tampa Bay.
Alonso failed to reach base in his first four plate appearances, but that was all forgotten when he slugged a three-run homer against Pete Fairbanks in the 10th inning to send New York home with a dramatic come-from-behind win. It was the second straight game with a long ball for the first baseman, who also extended his on-base streak to 11 with the blast. Alonso ranks first in the majors with 15 homers on the season.