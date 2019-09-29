Play

Mets' Pete Alonso: Breaks rookie home-run record

Alonso went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Braves.

Alonso delivered his 53rd homer of the season 415 feet to center field during the third inning to break Aaron Judge's all-time rookie record for home runs in a season. The young slugger has a .260/.359/.586 slash line with 30 doubles and 120 RBI in 160 games during his rookie campaign.

