Alonso went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 13-2 victory over the Cardinals.

Alonso plated Jeff McNeil on a two-run homer off Andrew Suarez in the seventh for the first baseman's third long ball of the last four games and his 38th of the campaign. Alonso trails only Matt Olson and presumptive AL MVP Shohei Ohtani in the home run column this season and is on pace to reach 40 long balls for a second straight year.