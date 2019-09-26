Mets' Pete Alonso: Closing in on history
Alonso went 1-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Marlins.
While the Mets were eliminated from postseason contention by a Brewers win Wednesday, Alonso will still have plenty to play for over the final few games of the season. The rookie slugger not only leads the majors with 51 homers, two ahead of Eugenio Suarez, but he's one more long ball away from tying Aaron Judge's all-time rookie record of 52. Alonso will have four more games to try and match, or even pass, Judge in the history books.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...