Mets' Pete Alonso: Closing in on history

Alonso went 1-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Marlins.

While the Mets were eliminated from postseason contention by a Brewers win Wednesday, Alonso will still have plenty to play for over the final few games of the season. The rookie slugger not only leads the majors with 51 homers, two ahead of Eugenio Suarez, but he's one more long ball away from tying Aaron Judge's all-time rookie record of 52. Alonso will have four more games to try and match, or even pass, Judge in the history books.