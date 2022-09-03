Alonso went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 win over the Nationals.

The slugging first baseman launched his 32nd homer of the year in the bottom of the sixth inning off Josiah Gray, putting the Mets in the lead for good. That gave Alonso his 26th game-winning RBI of the year, leaving him one shy of the major-league record jointly held by Willie Mays and Joe Torre. The 27-year-old also has 106 RBI in total on the season, giving him 29 remaining games on the schedule to rack up 14 more RBI and tie the career-best mark he set as a rookie in 2019.