Alonso went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Rockies.

He got the Mets on the board in the fourth inning by crushing a German Marquez two-seamer deep to left field. Alonso snapped an 11-game homer drought with the blast, and he heads into the All-Star break -- and an appearance in the Home Run Derby -- slashing .240/.319/.454 with 19 homers and 51 RBI in 95 contests.