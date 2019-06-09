Mets' Pete Alonso: Clubs 21st homer

Alonso went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

He took Jake McGee deep in the seventh inning on a ball that hit the advertising boards just over the left-field wall despite an improbable launch angle of 48 degrees -- only the 10th home run with an angle that steep since Statcast began tracking the data, and the hardest hit of the 10 at 111.5 mph off the bat. It also peaked at 185 feet, making it the highest homer hit in the majors this season. Alonso is slashing .261/.341/.604 on the season, and his 21 long balls puts him five shy of Darryl Strawberry's franchise record for a rookie, a mark the 24-year-old first baseman could reach by the All-Star break.